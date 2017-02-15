George R.R. Martin Disagrees with Axing Victor Cruz, His Favorite Character on the Giants

George R.R. Martin, the author of the Game of Thrones books, is sad that the Giants released Victor Cruz this week.

All the same, the release made me sad. Victor Cruz was my favorite player, and I was hoping he would retire as a Giant. I think Victor was hoping the same. He seemed not only to be a terrific player, but a terrific guy, an undrafted free agent who walked on and made it big. If it had been up to me, I would have stayed the course and kept Cruz. Ask him to take a salary cut, sure. I think he would have done that.

Oh, I’m sorry, someone that Martin became attached to and has a great backstory suddenly gets the axe (or the sword? or their head crushed?). That’s tough. But hey, it happens.

Also, does this mean that Martin has finally switched Houses and is no longer with the Jets?

Just a few years ago, he was comparing the Patriots to the Lannisters. But remaining a Jets fan has to be about as appealing as being on Team Baratheon at this point.