Roundup: Trump Will Issue a New Executive Order on Immigration; Star Wars Cantina Band Song is Top Spotify Sex Song in Australia

Isla Fisher .. Donald Trump had himself a press conference … Trump will issue a new executive order dealing with immigration travel bans rather than continue legal fight on original … Ke$ha released some e-mails from Dr. Luke … Genesee Brewing was making fake craft beer for Walmart in Costa Rica … in Australia they have sex while listening to the Cantina Band from Star Wars … Disney CEO says there are too many commercials on television … the woolly mammoth could become un-extinct … planned sexual romp ruined by fight at casino steakhouse … artist fills cracks in the streets with gold … when a co-worker invites his or herself on your vacation … there was a fake Sisqo at New York Fashion Week …

Tommie Harris suffered the biggest loss of his life 5 years ago when his wife died. [The Players Tribune]

Eminem and Mark Wahlberg are buying into Dan Gilbert’s sneaker venture. [Cleveland.com]

Antoine Vermette was suspended 10 games for slashing an official. [FOX Sports]

Meanwhile, Gustav Nyquist got 6 games for nearly taking out an opponent’s eye. Which makes complete sense. [The Comeback]

Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley hasn’t shaved since Halloween because that’s the key to winning a Cy Young. [Sportress of Blogitude]

Looking back at LeBron James’ first SI cover way back in 2002. [The Undefeated]

Conor McGregor did an interview with GQ, said some stuff. [MMA Junkie]

Finally, a movie staring funny people.

Michael K. Williams talks to Michael K. Williams about being typecast.

Here’s a super awesome prank involving Greg Maddox throwing batting practice to Kris Bryant. So epic and not staged. So viral.

This supercut of Tom Hardy grunting in Taboo isn’t the greatest thing ever, but it’s close.