Draymond Green Also Uncertain if Earth is Flat or Round

We were circling it for a several months, but apparently this weekend is when our society is going to fully leave the station and head for crazy town. First, Kyrie Irving let it slip that he believes the Earth is flat. Stefon Diggs agrees. Now, Draymond Green isn’t quite convinced either way.

“I don’t know,” he said during Saturday’s NBA All-Star Game media availability. “I haven’t done enough research but it may be flat.”

I mean, it may be, but it’s not. As far as facts go, Earth = Round is about as clear as they come.

But, apparently, Green finds some merit in Irving’s belief.

“It’s just his opinion — it’s hard to call someone’s opinions crazy,” the Warriors star continued. “That’s just what he thinks.”

Actually, it’s not hard to point out foolishness. A misplaced belief in a flat Earth is crazy. That sentence was so simple to type.

Green went on to say that some of NASA’s satellite imagery of Earth could be doctored because he’s able to make a panoramic picture with his personal iPhone. He did decline to offer a definitive opinion on Earth’s shape.

Adults paid hundreds of millions to put a round object through a round goal suddenly powerless to identify a round object when they see it is a weird turn but, hey, 2017!