Kyrie Irving Really Believes the Earth is Flat
By: Stephen Douglas | 5 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving thinks the Earth is flat. Irving revealed the fact that he’s a Duke-educated Flat Earth Truther on Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson’s podcast earlier this week. He then doubled down on that opinion when ESPN’s Arash Markazi asked him about it on Friday.
I’ve seen some people on Twitter suggest that Kyrie is joking, but that’s often how it sounds when Flat Earth Truthers say things because the things they say are so f-ing ridiculous.
