Kyrie Irving Really Believes the Earth is Flat

Kyrie Irving thinks the Earth is flat. Irving revealed the fact that he’s a Duke-educated Flat Earth Truther on Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson’s podcast earlier this week. He then doubled down on that opinion when ESPN’s Arash Markazi asked him about it on Friday.

Kyrie Irving was trending on Twitter today because he believes the Earth is flat. I asked him about it. pic.twitter.com/ODe9aP9qmK — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 18, 2017

I’ve seen some people on Twitter suggest that Kyrie is joking, but that’s often how it sounds when Flat Earth Truthers say things because the things they say are so f-ing ridiculous.