Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive Was Obsessed With Buddy Hield, Thinks He's the Next Stephen Curry

We knew that the Kings had a “better offer” for DeMarcus Cousins earlier in the week, but we didn’t know how deep the Buddy Hield love goes in Sacramento. Specifically, from Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. Vivek really wanted to draft Buddy Hield with the 8th pick in last year’s draft, but he went 6th to the Pelicans. It turns out that Ranadive never moved on.

In his 2 games in Sacramento as a member of the Pelicans, Buddy Hield said Kings owner Vivek Ranadive would say: 'we're still gonna get you' — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 23, 2017

That could just be Hield paraphrasing, but holy cow does that sound creepy. So why the obsession? Because Vivek thinks Buddy is the next Stephen Curry.

Source familiar w/ Kings’ thinking: "Vivek thinks Buddy [Hield] has Steph Curry potential.” Am told that fixation was a key driver in deal. — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) February 20, 2017

After watching Buddy Hield for 57 games this season – and comparing his numbers to rookie Stephen Curry – you would have to be absolutely delusional to still think that, but it’s a perfectly plausible explanation for why the Kings passed on a better offer to trade Cousins to the Pelicans. I mean, it’s insane, but at least you understand why the Kings did what they did. Even if you don’t.