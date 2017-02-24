Ben Simmons Will Officially Miss His Entire Season and Joel Embiid is Also Still Injured

Ben Simmons, the 1st pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, will miss the entire season. Philadelphia 76ers general manager and president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo announced the news at a press conference on Friday morning. According to Colangelo, the broken bone in Simmons’ foot has not fully healed. Joel Embiid also had trouble with “healing” which caused him to miss two seasons. And now Embiid is having trouble with another injury.

The Process has given the Sixers some very talent young basketball players, but they either can’t get or stay on the court. (Nerlens Noel also missed his non-rookie year.) The 76ers can make all the (bad) player personnel moves they want, but maybe they should focus on hiring whoever was on the Phoenix medical staff when they were routinely getting full seasons out of guys like Grant Hill, Steve Nash and Shaquille O’Neal.