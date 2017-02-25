NCAAF USA Today Sports

Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 08: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after a 45-40 win against the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl on October 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

NCAAF

Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

Baker Mayfield, the Oklahoma Sooners senior quarterback, was arrested on Saturday for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing. Mayfield was a Heisman finalist last season and is a favorite to win the award this year,

, , NCAAF

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home