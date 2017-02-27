UFC's Bruce Buffer Has Announced Some Non-Winners, Just Like the Oscars

There was a little confusion at the Academy Awards on Sunday night when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty incorrectly announced La La Land as the winner of best picture when Moonlight had actually won. After a moment everything was sorted out, but this is apparently the most insane thing to ever happen so here are two times the wrong results were announced following a UFC fight.

During UFC 205, right before Conor McGregor knocked out Eddie Alvarez, there was a welterweight title fight between champions Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson. In what was the Fight Performance of the Night, they fought to a majority draw (47-47, 47-47, 48-47). Veteran voice of the octagon, Bruce Buffer – long considered the Faye Dunaway of the UFC – read the scores and wrongly assumed Woodley had won.

While Rogan interviewed Woodley, there was a lot of confusion in the background as Buffer had to come back out to officially read the correct decision. Woodley seemed very worried as Rogan kept telling him it was okay and that he could, indeed, keep his belt.

In a much less confusing blooper, Buffer wrongly announced Jim Miller had beaten Pat Healey at UFC 159. This was pretty straightforward as Healey had choked out Miller and Buffer immediately corrected himself while everyone shared a good laugh. Of course, Healey’s win was turned into a no-contest after he tested positive for marijuana.