U.S. Soccer's New Policy Requires Players to Stand for National Anthem

US female football player Megan Rapinoe trains for the Olympic Games Rio 2016 at the SESC-MG training centre, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on August 2, 2016. / AFP / GUSTAVO ANDRADE (Photo credit should read GUSTAVO ANDRADE/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Soccer has passed a new policy requiring players to stand during the national anthem, reports Fox’s Stuart Holden. It was unanimously approved on Feb. 9.

“All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented,” Policy 604-1 reads.

Megan Rapinoe followed Colin Kaepernick’s lead and knelt during the national anthem before a Seattle Reign-Chicago Red Stars game last September. As a response, the Washington Spirit played the national anthem ahead of schedule when Seattle visited — preventing such a protest.

Rapinoe also kneeled before a women’s national friendly against Thailand.

There is no predetermined consequence for failing to meet the requirement, so U.S. Soccer will have to cross that bridge should a player want to cross it.

 

