Oh the Horror - People Were On Their Phones While Dirk Scored 30,000

Dirk Nowitzki scored his 30,000th career point on Tuesday. Everyone was very happy. Amazingly, some people tried to capture the moment Dirk scored 30,000. Pictures of Dirk scoring 30,000 show people taking pictures and video of Dirk scoring 30,000. That’s right – people were using their cell phones while history was happening right in front of their eyes.

OMG the youths and their phones and their complete disregard for rising health care costs. Put the phones down and live life, right? Congratulations to everyone who would totally never look at his or her cell phone while at a sporting event. You’re the true heroes.