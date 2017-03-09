Michigan Wearing Practice Uniforms Against Illinois After Plane Accident

Fans have been asking. Yes, our game uniforms did not make the trip. Today we wear:

Tops – 💛

Shorts -💙

Shoes – 💙 Let's go to work! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qGR06Oe9BD — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2017

Michigan was forced to fly out early this morning for their Big Ten Tournament game against Illinois after their plane skidded off the runway yesterday. While no one was harmed, the Wolverines’ luggage did not make the trip with them. Michigan will be forced to wear its practice uniforms.

Fortunately, the Big Ten offered Michigan an additional 20 minutes to adjust to this fashion indignity, not arriving at the destination until an hour and 40 minutes before tip off, and a scary experience.