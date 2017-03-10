Phil Mickelson on Feherty: Open Win was "the greatest accomplishment in my career"

Phil Mickelson appeared on David Feherty’s show Feherty on Golf Channel on Monday night as part of a two-episode season premiere. He provided a lot of great stories the way only Phil can. Now you can see a sneak peak of the second part of the Mickelson special that will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, March 13 on Golf Channel.

In the clip provided exclusively to TheBigLead, Mickelson talks about winning the 2013 Open Championship, what it meant to him because he had no idea how to play a links style of golf, and why he considers it his greatest accomplishment.

“The 2004 Masters will always be my most important as it’s my first major and winning the Masters as an American puts you in that history, but the greatest accomplishment in my career is winning The Open because my game was never suited to that.”

That was Mickelson’s last win which is hard to believe because since that win at The Open he has finished second five times.

If you happened to miss the first episode with Mickelson, it will re-air at 8 p.m. ET on March 13th ahead of the second part.

The first part of the interview earned a .31 overnight rating, matching the highest overnight rating ever (2011-2017) for a Feherty season premiere (series premiere with Lee Trevino in June 2011 also earned a .31 overnight rating).