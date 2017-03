TIM TEBOW HAS A HIT…. They just put the ball in the Mets dugout. #smh #LGM #Mets pic.twitter.com/zPGTHl8RSp — Josh White (@_JoshRWhite) March 13, 2017

Tim Tebow was hit by a pitch last week. He also struck out looking on three pitches. This week, he vindicated himself before his critics by “lacing” his first base hit of Spring Training.

This is a step toward Tebow’s dream of playing Major League Baseball, albeit a small one.