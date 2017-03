Northwestern blew a 15-point 2nd half lead, and then got lucky in the final minute as Vanderbilt’s leading scorer made a costly mistake and the Wildcats won their first NCAA Tournament game in school history, 68-66.

And then, this happened:

If you’ve been living under a rock all season, then you were not aware that the son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a walk-on for the Wildcats, so she’s at most games, and of course the cameras love Elaine Benes.

Gus?