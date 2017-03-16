NCAAF USA Today Sports

Shane Buechele's Girlfriend Paige Loren Is Still Enjoying Spring Break

Shane Buechele's Girlfriend Paige Loren Is Still Enjoying Spring Break

NCAAF

Shane Buechele's Girlfriend Paige Loren Is Still Enjoying Spring Break

sea ya🌴

A post shared by Paige Loren (@paigelorenn) on

Texas Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele’s cheerleader girlfriend Paige Loren was in San Diego for Spring Break. As in most weeks, San Diego was a more optimal place to be weather-wise than much of the rest of the country.

Not getting on our flight home✈️

A post shared by Paige Loren (@paigelorenn) on

Three's company🙈🙉🙊

A post shared by Paige Loren (@paigelorenn) on

who wouldn't be this happy here😊

A post shared by Paige Loren (@paigelorenn) on

, , , Athlete Girlfriends, NCAAF

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home