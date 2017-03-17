Marshawn Lynch Comeback? The Oakland Raiders Have Reported Interest

Per multiple reports, the Oakland Raiders want Marshawn Lynch to make a return to come out of retirement. They would have to procure him from the Seahawks via trade or release.

Lynch turns 31 in April. During his last healthy season in 2014, he produced 1,673 yards from scrimmage and led the NFL with 17 touchdowns. Lynch has been spotted training with a grueling regimen of bicycle stunts in Scotland.

If he were to comeback, playing for his hometown Raiders seems like a natural destination. There’s little downside for Seattle, who just signed Eddie Lacy, facilitating that deal, unless the teams meet in the Super Bowl. It could be a move with some upside for Oakland. The question is whether Lynch wants to again be all about that action.