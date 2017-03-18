Pelicans Win Another Without DeMarcus Cousins

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets on Friday, 128-112. DeMarcus Cousins was a DNP as he rested because of left knee soreness and a rib contusion. Anthony Davis had 24 points and 15 rebounds and Solomon Hill scored a career-high 30 points.

The Pelicans are 3-7 with Cousins in the lineup and 2-0 when he sits. And he was benched down the stretch during one of those wins where he played. In Cousins defense, the Pelicans were 23-35 before he joined the team so this team just stinks. Still, it’s amusing to point their record with and with Boogie in the lineup.