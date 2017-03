It’s very early in the second round of the NCAA Tournament but the biggest story to emerge is the startling number of basketball vs. human head moments we’ve had. Referee Greg Nixon, working the Wisconsin-Villanova game, is the latest.



He’s in good company. In the first half, Nigel Hayes showed off his header skills.

And, of course, Verne Lundquist got things started by taking a direct blow to the face.

That’s three separate incidents. Time for the New York Times trend piece.