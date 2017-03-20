Tiger Woods on Returning to the Masters this Year, "God, I hope so."

Tiger Woods was in New York on Monday to promote his new book The 1997 Masters: My Story. Woods, who hasn’t made a public appearance since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic also appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” where Michael Strahan asked him if he plans on returning for the Masters.

Woods offered up this response:

“God, I hope so. I’m trying. I’m trying everything to be able to get back and play. I love that event. It’s meant so much to me in my life. It has so much history and meaning to me, I’d love to get back.”

Woods went on to say he needs to “get back physically,” and that his priorities have “changed a lot.”

“I need to get back physically,” he said. “The mind is sharp. I just need to get the body willing to do it. That’s the hard part, is getting the prep time in. I haven’t been able to get as much prep time in, haven’t been able to train like I used to, practice like I used to, so it’s been harder. “My priorities have changed a lot. My kids now dominate my life, and that’s a good thing.”

This seems to be the same response that we’ve heard for a while now.

On Friday, Golf World published an article that cited multiple sources claiming that Woods “did not look good,” and has not been able to play or practice since withdrawing in Dubai. Shortly after that Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg rebutted the article claiming, “We’re not in a situation to even talk about playing in the Masters now. He’s gotten treatments and is progressing and hoping he can do it. There’s not been a decision one way or the other.”

With only two weeks to go before the Masters and no events for a tune up on his schedule, it seems unlikely that Woods would make a return on the biggest stage of the year, although he did take a couple of months off in 2015 after suffering from the yips at the Phoenix Open and went on to turn in a top 20 performance at the Masters.

While the jury is still out on whether Woods will make a return at Augusta this year, it would be the third time he’s missed the tournament in four years, he did have a little pep in his step and beat Strahan in a putting contest.

WATCH: @TigerWoods defeats @michaelstrahan in a putting contest…and fires off his signature fist pump! pic.twitter.com/03YPWlQRr4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 20, 2017

It would be great to see that fist pump one more time at the Masters.