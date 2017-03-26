Jon Rahm Smashed a 426-Yard Drive During the WGC-Dell Match Play

During his semi-final match of the WGC-Dell Match Play, Jon Rahm took a page out of Rory McIlroy’s book and hit a drive 400+ yards. The ball ended up going farther than McIlroy’s 410-yard drive against Soren Kjeldsen on day one of the tournament.

Rahm’s missile launch went an astonishing 426-yards, which is still not the longest drive on Tour this season; that honor goes to none other than Dustin Johnson, who smashed one 428-yards during the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Yes, it is downhill and most likely downwind, but who gives a rip? That is ridiculous.

Rahm is currently 1-up on Bill Haas through 13 holes.