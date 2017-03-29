Grayson Murray and Kelly Kraft Upset European Tour Pros with Tweets

Grayson Murray and Kelly Kraft have stirred the international golf pot by taking shots at the European Tour.

Kraft started the Twitter war by sending out the following message after the WGC-Dell Match Play:

It's amazing to me how fast some of the Asian Tour/ Euro tour guys rise in the world golf rankings. — Kelly Kraft (@kkraft11) March 23, 2017

It took Murray, who doesn’t hold back his opinions on Twitter as we’ve seen before, all of two minutes to expand on what Kraft said.

Let's go play over there and then we will be in every major and WGC event the rest of our lives! https://t.co/HJRlcdl6TE — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 23, 2017

Of course these Tweets didn’t go unnoticed by European Tour players.

First up was Eddie Pepperell, who went back at Kraft advising he play in a European Tour event before jumping to conclusions.

Some fall pretty fast too. Maybe come and play in Europe before displaying your ignorance for us all to realise what a ✊🏻 looks like. https://t.co/tcTjKm521h — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 28, 2017

Not defensive Kelly just disappointed for you that you chose to tweet this. Only option, like mine, is to play better. Good luck. 👍 https://t.co/NSC4KRu7aY — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 28, 2017

Murray’s Tweet caught Thomas Pieters’ attention a day later and he poignantly stated that the two could have just texted each other instead of trying to take shots at the Tour across the pond.

@GraysonMurray or you guys could just text that to each other, and not make a fool of yourself for tweeting nonsense — Thomas Pieters (@Thomas_Pieters) March 29, 2017

Neither Kraft nor Murray has won a PGA Tour or European Tour event. Kraft did finish second earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and while Pepperell has yet to win on the European Tour, Pieters has won three and has finished second in a PGA Tour event as well.

Both Tours are difficult to win on and both are different styles of play.

Peter Uihlein, who has a win on the European Tour, has the right idea regarding the whole debate.