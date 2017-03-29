Grayson Murray and Kelly Kraft Upset European Tour Pros with Tweets

Grayson Murray and Kelly Kraft have stirred the international golf pot by taking shots at the European Tour.
Kraft started the Twitter war by sending out the following message after the WGC-Dell Match Play:
It took Murray, who doesn’t hold back his opinions on Twitter as we’ve seen before, all of two minutes to expand on what Kraft said.
Of course these Tweets didn’t go unnoticed by European Tour players.
First up was Eddie Pepperell, who went back at Kraft advising he play in a European Tour event before jumping to conclusions.
Murray’s Tweet caught Thomas Pieters’ attention a day later and he poignantly stated that the two could have just texted each other instead of trying to take shots at the Tour across the pond.
Neither Kraft nor Murray has won a PGA Tour or European Tour event. Kraft did finish second earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and while Pepperell has yet to win on the European Tour, Pieters has won three and has finished second in a PGA Tour event as well.
Both Tours are difficult to win on and both are different styles of play.
Peter Uihlein, who has a win on the European Tour, has the right idea regarding the whole debate.
