Rookie Grayson Murray is Now Calling His PGA Tour Peers Social Media Activity "Boring"

Grayson Murray may be a PGA Tour rookie, but he isn’t holding back his thoughts on many things. After the Genesis Open Murray took a shot at Bryson DeChambeau for withdrawing from the tournament after accepting a sponsor’s invite.
This week Murray is on his peers about opening up on social media.
Murray followed that up by pointing out how many “boring golfers” are on Twitter and how all they do is tweet endorsements.
This caused Murray’s peer J.J. Spaun to respond with “Too busy practicing…”
To which Murray brought up a very good point.
Although Murray is currently ranked 154th in the Official World Golf Rankings, he may be on to something with the idea that players should be more active to keep a younger more social media driven generation of players interested in the sport post-Tiger.
One could look at Rickie Fowler’s popularity, even though he just won his fourth PGA Tour event and has no major championships under his belt after eight years on Tour as a good example. Fowler takes a lot of heat for being popular on social platforms and not always performing well, or closing like a champion according to Johnny Miller, but his personality and interaction with fans has been great for the game of golf.
