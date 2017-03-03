Rookie Grayson Murray is Now Calling His PGA Tour Peers Social Media Activity "Boring"

Grayson Murray may be a PGA Tour rookie, but he isn’t holding back his thoughts on many things. After the Genesis Open Murray took a shot at Bryson DeChambeau for withdrawing from the tournament after accepting a sponsor’s invite.

This week Murray is on his peers about opening up on social media.

Imagine if more guys from the PGA tour opened up on social media. Golf would gain popularity not be losing it. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 2, 2017

Murray followed that up by pointing out how many “boring golfers” are on Twitter and how all they do is tweet endorsements.

@mkiepe2014 seriously! How many boring golfers are out there. All their tweets are endorsements. Who cares 🙄 — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 2, 2017

This caused Murray’s peer J.J. Spaun to respond with “Too busy practicing…”

To which Murray brought up a very good point.

I bet the guys practicing "all day" would take an hour a day to interact if it meant keeping those purses up when Tiger retires 😬 https://t.co/6E8lHQjIF9 — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 2, 2017

Unfortunately I know my place and the 150th ranked player in the world that's a rookie can't start a movement. One day I will though! https://t.co/c7EHJIY68w — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 2, 2017

Although Murray is currently ranked 154th in the Official World Golf Rankings, he may be on to something with the idea that players should be more active to keep a younger more social media driven generation of players interested in the sport post-Tiger.

One could look at Rickie Fowler’s popularity, even though he just won his fourth PGA Tour event and has no major championships under his belt after eight years on Tour as a good example. Fowler takes a lot of heat for being popular on social platforms and not always performing well, or closing like a champion according to Johnny Miller, but his personality and interaction with fans has been great for the game of golf.