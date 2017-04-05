Dustin Johnson Injured Back Falling Down Stairs, Hopes To Play In The Masters
By: Ty Duffy | 41 minutes ago
Here’s a Masters plot twist. Tournament favorite Dustin Johnson injured his lower back falling down stairs in Augusta. He “hopes” to be able to compete in the tournament, which starts tomorrow.
Which player would injure himself walking around his Augusta rental was not among the tournament prop bets.
Dustin Johnson, The Masters, Golf
