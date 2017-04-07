Rickie Fowler on Top of Masters Odds After Second Round

After the first round of The Masters, Charley Hoffman was the favorite to win, but after suffering a stretch of five bogies over six holes and ending up tied with Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, and Masters rookie Thomas Pieters at four-under, things have taken a massive turn.

Rickie Fowler, who has played well all season and had success last week at the Shell Houston Open while the winds were whipping, has moved to the front of the line.

