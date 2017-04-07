Golf USA Today Sports

Rickie Fowler on Top of Masters Odds After Second Round

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler on Top of Masters Odds After Second Round

Golf

Rickie Fowler on Top of Masters Odds After Second Round

After the first round of The Masters, Charley Hoffman was the favorite to win, but after suffering a stretch of five bogies over six holes and ending up tied with Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, and Masters rookie Thomas Pieters at four-under, things have taken a massive turn.

Rickie Fowler, who has played well all season and had success last week at the Shell Houston Open while the winds were whipping, has moved to the front of the line.

Odds via BigOnSports.com

Rickie Fowler +405
Sergio Garcia +625
Jordan Spieth +625
Justin Rose +865
Thomas Pieters +1015
Rory McIlroy +1015
Jon Rahm +1415
Charley Hoffman +1415
Adam Scott +2050
Phil Mickelson +2550

, , , , , , , , , , Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home