The Final Round of the Masters is Going to Be Must See TV

The Masters leaderboard had a minor shake-up on Saturday during the third round. Some guy named Jordan Spieth showed up with his “A game” and put on a show.

Charley Hoffman, who has led or held a share of the lead since the first round – and appeared to be unfazed by the spotlight – held on to the lead until an unfortunate tee shot on the par-3 16th that found the water. Hoffman carded a double bogey and dropped to even for the day and four-under overall.

Masters 2017: Charley Hoffman | 16th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/of4g7FKDmr — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2017

Sergio Garcia was relentlessly trying to go low early but nothing seemed to drop for the 37-year-old Spaniard until the 13th hole. Garcia made two birdies from 13 in to tie Hoffman and Rose before Hoffman’s tee shot on 16. Garcia, who has played in 74 major championships without a win, holds a share of the lead heading into the final round and will play in the final pairing at the Masters for the first time in his career.

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia | 13th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/i6IgK0c4Gl — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2017

Jordan Spieth entered the eighth hole during his second round on Friday at four-over par and then a switch went off and something special started happening. Spieth went eight-under over the next 29 holes to get to five-under before carding a bogey on the par-3 16th, his first bogey since the fourth hole on Friday.

One of Spieth’s best shots came on the par-5 13th hole when he hit his second shot on to the green from the pine straw on the right side of the fairway. Spieth, who is looking to become the first player to win the Masters and card a quadruple bogey in the process, finished the day at four-under, two strokes behind Rose and Garcia.

Jordan Spieth.

3-under.

Tied for 4th.

2 back of the lead.#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/AqkeHB7gS6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2017

Spieth’s four-under on Saturday wasn’t the low round, that honor went to Justin Rose who carded a five-under 67 to grab a share of the lead with Garcia. After making two bogies on the front nine, Rose fired off an impressive 31 on the back and is in contention to win a second major championship and his first green jacket.

Masters 2017: Justin Rose | 15th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/k0qwoEv95j — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2017

.@JustinRose99: 30-under in 3rd rounds of majors since beginning of 2014, 5 shots better than anyone else in that span — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) April 8, 2017

Rickie Fowler entered the day with a share of the lead, but even though he carded four birdies on Saturday, he also made three bogies and is one-stroke back at five under. Fowler, who finished in the top five in all four majors in 2015, was once considered overrated by his peers. Not so much anymore.

Masters 2017: Rickie Fowler | 15th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/yJbiXqCtHY — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2017

Rory McIlroy got off to a good start making birdie on 2 of his first 3 to get to -1 before making a bogey on the fifth and a double-bogey on the seventh. He fought hard to get back to one-under for the tournament and will need a pretty spectacular Sunday to catch the four guys at the top of the leaderboard.

Thomas Pieters, who said of Augusta National after his second round, “It’s just another golf course,” finished with a 75 on Saturday and dropped to one-under for the tournament.