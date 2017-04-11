Golf USA Today Sports

Sergio Garcia is Considering Wearing His Green Jacket for His Wedding

(Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia is Considering Wearing His Green Jacket for His Wedding

Golf

Sergio Garcia is Considering Wearing His Green Jacket for His Wedding

Sergio Garcia is the proud owner of a nice new green jacket after his dramatic win at the Masters on Sunday. Garcia, who is engaged to Angela Akins, has been making the post-Masters victory tour and is beaming with joy in every picture he’s taken in the jacket.

Now he’s even considering wearing it in his wedding in July.

Via Golf Channel:

“We were just talking about it. This one is a little bit too big,” he said of the jacket he wore at the awards ceremony on Sunday. “It would be nice, but I don’t know. We’ll get to that point when we get there.”

Who could blame him?

Garcia won his first major in his 74th major start. He went 308 PGA Tour starts before winning a major.

Here’s how long it took a few other players you may have heard of to claim their first major championship win as a professional.

Jack Nicklaus – 17 PGA Tour starts – Nicklaus turned professional at the end of 1961 and won his first major at the U.S. Open in his second major start.

Tiger Woods – 15 PGA Tour starts – Woods won the 1997 Masters in his first major start as a professional

Phil Mickelson – Turned professional in 1992 and went 13 years, 270 PGA Tour starts and 42 major starts before winning his first major in his 11th Masters start as a professional.

Rory McIlroy – Turned professional in 2007. 33 PGA Tour starts and 9 major starts before first win at U.S. Open in 2011.

Jordan Spieth – First professional season was 2013. 60 PGA Tour starts and 7 major starts before first major win at the Masters in 2015.

Jason Day – Day turned professional in 2006 and played in 7 PGA Tour events that season on sponsor’s exemptions. He went 154 PGA Tour starts and 20 major starts before first win in 2015 at PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson – DJ turned pro at the end of 2007 and went 192 PGA Tour starts and 28 major starts before winning the U.S. Open in 2016.

Next up…

Rickie Fowler – Turned professional in 2009. Has gone 146 PGA Tour starts and 27 major starts without a major championship win.

This does not include European Tour starts and does include the Hero World Challenge.

, , , Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home