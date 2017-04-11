Sergio Garcia is Considering Wearing His Green Jacket for His Wedding

Sergio Garcia is the proud owner of a nice new green jacket after his dramatic win at the Masters on Sunday. Garcia, who is engaged to Angela Akins, has been making the post-Masters victory tour and is beaming with joy in every picture he’s taken in the jacket.
Now he’s even considering wearing it in his wedding in July.
Via Golf Channel:
“We were just talking about it. This one is a little bit too big,” he said of the jacket he wore at the awards ceremony on Sunday. “It would be nice, but I don’t know. We’ll get to that point when we get there.”
Who could blame him?
Garcia won his first major in his 74th major start. He went 308 PGA Tour starts before winning a major.
Here’s how long it took a few other players you may have heard of to claim their first major championship win as a professional.
Jack Nicklaus – 17 PGA Tour starts – Nicklaus turned professional at the end of 1961 and won his first major at the U.S. Open in his second major start.
Tiger Woods – 15 PGA Tour starts – Woods won the 1997 Masters in his first major start as a professional
Phil Mickelson – Turned professional in 1992 and went 13 years, 270 PGA Tour starts and 42 major starts before winning his first major in his 11th Masters start as a professional.
Rory McIlroy – Turned professional in 2007. 33 PGA Tour starts and 9 major starts before first win at U.S. Open in 2011.
Jordan Spieth – First professional season was 2013. 60 PGA Tour starts and 7 major starts before first major win at the Masters in 2015.
Jason Day – Day turned professional in 2006 and played in 7 PGA Tour events that season on sponsor’s exemptions. He went 154 PGA Tour starts and 20 major starts before first win in 2015 at PGA Championship
Dustin Johnson – DJ turned pro at the end of 2007 and went 192 PGA Tour starts and 28 major starts before winning the U.S. Open in 2016.
Next up…
Rickie Fowler – Turned professional in 2009. Has gone 146 PGA Tour starts and 27 major starts without a major championship win.
This does not include European Tour starts and does include the Hero World Challenge.
