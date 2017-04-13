Marlins Employee Adopts #RallyCat

Good news everyone, Rally Cat has found a home! Yes the kitten the Internet fell in love with two nights ago after it strolled around Marlins Park now has a permanent place to sleep.

The #RallyCat rumors are true! Don Cattingly was spotted in the park last night & given a loving home with a #Marlins front office member. 🐱 pic.twitter.com/fQ7MohTY0h — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 14, 2017

An employee of the Miami Marlins has taken the cat in, and while the feline is still a tad skittish, all seems to be well.

@ariellec Good news: My friend that works for the Marlins adopted the cat! "It's super shy & will only eat & drink if I'm not looking at it" pic.twitter.com/5qVO8IE8Lg — Mike Manganello (@MikeManganello) April 13, 2017

Hey look, I don’t want a stranger looking at me while I eat or drink either, that doesn’t me shy, it makes me normal. Give the cat a break.

The Marlins clearly still have #RallyCat fever, so here’s hoping the franchise pitches in for a bed, some catnip and a few toys for the little guy.

*fur-ever. — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 14, 2017

We do need to work on the “Don Cattingly” name though. That’s just ridiculous. I mean if Don Mattingly is fired after this season, then you just doomed your cat to a ridiculous name for the rest of its life. I think we can do better. Suggestions?

Anyway, we’re glad Rally Cat has found a home.