Texas Has 43-inch Flat-Screen Locker Name Plates, But Can't Pay Athletes

The Texas Longhorns are remaking their football locker room. Tom Herman helped out with demo day. Nothing says cash-strapped amateur athletics like replacing the locker nameplate with a 43-inch flat screen showing graphics and player highlights.

New lockers are unfreakingbelievable. Each locker has 43" monitor instead of name plate. #ThisisTexas #revolution18 pic.twitter.com/qeaI1TU8to — Bob Shipley (@RobertShipley2) April 14, 2017

As always, colleges will find something to spend the increased revenue on that is not taxes or compensating the labor force. We eagerly await the day where each college football player is assigned a personal manservant, who will earn more money than them and probably be having his car comped.

UPDATE: Per Bruce Feldman these lockers cost $10,500 each. We can safely presume that seat is real leather.