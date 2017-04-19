Brandon Marshall and Michael Irvin Statuses on 'Inside the NFL' in Jeopardy, Showtime Exploring Contingencies

Brandon Marshall, the Giants, and Showtime have not reconciled the wide receiver’s ability to appear on “Inside the NFL” this season, The Big Lead has learned. Per two sources close to the situation, Showtime has started to explore contingencies.

The Giants practice on Tuesdays, which is when “Inside the NFL” tapes. A source close to Marshall says nothing definitive has been decided about whether he will appear on the program, or what the role would be. Maybe he could contribute features or appear in playoff episodes if the Giants don’t make it? The sources requested anonymity because they were unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter. A Showtime representative declined to comment.

This complication was recognized when Marshall signed with the Giants in March:

Thrilled for Brandon Marshall to Giants. Not sure how this impacts media career — Inside the NFL tapes on Tuesdays & Giants work Tuesdays. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 8, 2017

With #Giants practicing on Tuesdays _ same day Showtime tapes Inside The NFL _ Brandon Marshall concedes he will have lesser role, if any. — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) March 8, 2017

The status of Michael Irvin, who appeared on the program last year, is also in flux. In March, Irvin was accused of sexual assault in Florida. Irvin has denied the allegations.

The candidate pool is wide open; we have heard possible names for potential open roles on the program include DeMarcus Ware, Ray Lewis and Steve Smith. In March, Ware announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons. Smith, who also retired this offseason, recently signed a deal to appear in studio for NFL Network. Lewis most recently appeared on FS1 in various studio roles.