Valero Texas Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Hoffman Defend His 2016 Win?

After an impressive win by Wesley Bryan last week at the RBC Heritage, the Tour heads to San Antonio, Texas for the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Most of the big names are still taking time off, and the field is headlined by Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, defending champion Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, and Brooks Koepka.
Odds via BigOnSports.com
|Matt Kuchar
|+2055
|Adam Hadwin
|+2265
|Charley Hoffman
|+2395
|Brendan Steele
|+2470
|Ryan Moore
|+2655
|Brooks Koepka
|+2655
|Jimmy Walker
|+2830
|Branden Grace
|+2835
|Kevin Chappell
|+2875
|Billy Horschel
|+3080
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:30 – 6:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:30 – 6:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3-6
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3-6
|CBS
Notable Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Players
|7:10 AM
|1
|Angel Cabrera
|Ian Poulter
|Bud Cauley
|7:20 AM
|1
|Jason Bohn
|Ollie Schniederjans
|J.T. Poston
|7:40 AM
|10
|Jimmy Walker
|Keegan Bradley
|Luke Donald
|7:50 AM
|10
|Brendan Steele
|Charley Hoffman
|Zach Johnson
|12:40 PM
|1
|Patrick Reed
|Ryan Moore
|Matt Kuchar
|12:50 PM
|1
|Adam Hadwin
|Cody Gribble
|Brooks Koepka
|10
|Branden Grace
|J.J. Henry
|Chris Kirk
|1:00 PM
|1
|Greg Chalmers
|Smylie Kaufman
|Nick Watney
|1:10 PM
|1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Tony Finau
|K.J. Choi
My Pick
It is nearly impossible to predict what will happen each week on the PGA Tour, but this week it should be noted that Charley Hoffman’s score to par of 43-under is the best in the field by 29 strokes.
I’ll roll with Charley.
