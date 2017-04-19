Valero Texas Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Hoffman Defend His 2016 Win?

After an impressive win by Wesley Bryan last week at the RBC Heritage, the Tour heads to San Antonio, Texas for the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

Most of the big names are still taking time off, and the field is headlined by Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, defending champion Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, and Brooks Koepka.

Odds via BigOnSports.com Matt Kuchar +2055 Adam Hadwin +2265 Charley Hoffman +2395 Brendan Steele +2470 Ryan Moore +2655 Brooks Koepka +2655 Jimmy Walker +2830 Branden Grace +2835 Kevin Chappell +2875 Billy Horschel +3080

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:30 – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:30 – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3-6 CBS Sunday 1:00 – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3-6 CBS

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players 7:10 AM 1 Angel Cabrera Ian Poulter Bud Cauley 7:20 AM 1 Jason Bohn Ollie Schniederjans J.T. Poston 7:40 AM 10 Jimmy Walker Keegan Bradley Luke Donald 7:50 AM 10 Brendan Steele Charley Hoffman Zach Johnson 12:40 PM 1 Patrick Reed Ryan Moore Matt Kuchar 12:50 PM 1 Adam Hadwin Cody Gribble Brooks Koepka 10 Branden Grace J.J. Henry Chris Kirk 1:00 PM 1 Greg Chalmers Smylie Kaufman Nick Watney 1:10 PM 1 Aaron Baddeley Tony Finau K.J. Choi

My Pick

It is nearly impossible to predict what will happen each week on the PGA Tour, but this week it should be noted that Charley Hoffman’s score to par of 43-under is the best in the field by 29 strokes.

I’ll roll with Charley.