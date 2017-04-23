Steve Kerr May Not Return To Warriors Bench This Season

Steve Kerr will miss the Golden State Warriors Game 4 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, but that may not be the end of it. Kerr now says he could be out for the remainder of the postseason.

Kerr has been dealing with back problems for years now and he says if it doesn’t improve he isn’t sure he can come back:

Steve Kerr said if his back doesn't improve, he will not be back on the sidelines this postseason. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 23, 2017

Man this is depressing. Kerr has done such a phenomenal job with the Warriors but his health hasn’t cooperated. He missed 43 games to open the 2015-16 season to rehabilitate his back and returned with 39 games left in the season. He then led Golden State to the NBA Finals.

Here’s hoping the 51-year-old coach can find his way onto the sidelines again this season.