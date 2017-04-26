Mike Brown Sends Thoughts To Laid Off ESPN Warriors Beat Writer

mike brown knows what it’s like to lose a job he loved, so on Wednesday the interim head coach of the Golden State Warriors gave a shout out to one of the writers caught up in ESPN’s layoffs. Ethan Sherwood Strauss has been on the Warriors beat for a while and he was let go on Wednesday. The basketball world reacted with shock to that news, as he has been a big part of the network’s coverage of the NBA.

Brown acknowledged Strauss’ departure during his press conference after the news broke:

Mike Brown shouts out @SherwoodStrauss to open presser today, sends thoughts to those losing jobs at ESPN pic.twitter.com/9RhMFk6XH6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 26, 2017

That was a classy move by Brown, a guy who has always one of the better human beings in the NBA.

This has been a tough day for this industry. Lots of talented people are now out of work, Strauss among them. Though if there’s any justice in the world he won’t be out of work for long.