Fred Hoiberg Didn't See Isaiah Thomas Carry the Ball at All in Game 5 Loss

Fred Hoiberg complained about Isaiah Thomas carrying the basketball following the Bulls game 4 loss to the Celtics. After the Bulls game 5 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night, a reporter asked if Hoiberg had seen Thomas carry the ball at all. Hoiberg said “no” and walked off the podium.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg quickly bails from podium when asked whether Celtics' Isaiah Thomas carried the ball during Game 5… pic.twitter.com/M1IYVrVRkK — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 27, 2017

Let this be a reminder that the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil – or uncalled ball-handling violations – is that good men do nothing. Fred Hoiberg saw something so he said something and by his own admission, Thomas completely stopped carrying the basketball a game later. This was a win for the good guys. It wasn’t a win for the Bulls, because they lost, but it was a win in a greater cosmic sense because now young people will concentrate on fundamentals.