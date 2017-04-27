Fred Hoiberg Didn't See Isaiah Thomas Carry the Ball at All in Game 5 Loss

Fred Hoiberg complained about Isaiah Thomas carrying the basketball following the Bulls game 4 loss to the Celtics. After the Bulls game 5 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night, a reporter asked if Hoiberg had seen Thomas carry the ball at all. Hoiberg said “no” and walked off the podium.
Let this be a reminder that the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil – or uncalled ball-handling violations – is that good men do nothing. Fred Hoiberg saw something so he said something and by his own admission, Thomas completely stopped carrying the basketball a game later. This was a win for the good guys. It wasn’t a win for the Bulls, because they lost, but it was a win in a greater cosmic sense because now young people will concentrate on fundamentals.
