Andrew Brandt, Adam Caplan Join Growing List of ESPN Layoffs as More NFL Names Trickle Out

NFL business analyst Andrew Brandt and insider Adam Caplan today announced they are among the ESPN layoffs:

My time with ESPN has come to an end due layoffs… Read: https://t.co/diNnXVrxG5 — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) May 1, 2017

Hoped to make ESPN viewers smarter, take them behind curtain of sports biz/law, for 6 years. Chapter ends, more ahead. Grateful to so many. pic.twitter.com/Jb6o1JqeTV — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) May 1, 2017

Brandt had been with ESPN since 2011, Caplan since 2013. They are the latest NFL names to trickle out as the company’s deep cuts impact even the biggest and most popular sport.

Ed Werder, one of the most respected reporters in the league, and Trent Dilfer, who worked on some of the marquee NFL programs, made similar announcements last week. There are several other names — a few of them very well-known — floating around that The Big Lead has been unable to confirm. Those could emerge soon. This comes on the heels of losing Tom Jackson to retirement last August and Chris Berman transitioning to an emeritus role.

There’s already been a dramatic shift in personnel and front-facing talent over the past year. Any additional names and faces will simply add to the magnitude.