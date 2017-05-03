Brandon Roy Was Shielding Children From Gunfire When Shot

Brandon Roy was shot in the leg over the weekend while outside his grandmother’s house in Compton, California. Apparently Roy was hit while shielding some of the children who were in the area, after someone randomly opened fire. Two other people were also shot.

Roy is expected to make a full recovery and is already back in his home state of Washington after being treated for his injuries in Southern California. A former All-Star for the Portland Trail Blazers, Roy reemerged as a top high school basketball coach this year.

Roy’s star pupil at Nathan Hale High School was Michael Porter Jr., one of the nation’s top high school recruits. The 32-year-old coach was named Naismith National High School Coach of the Year after his team went 29-0 during the regular season.

He can add “hero” to his resume after protecting kids from gunfire over the weekend. Police are still searching for the men involved in the shooting.