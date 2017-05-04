Sara Walsh Was Laid Off by ESPN as She Returned from Maternity Leave After Having Twins

ESPN Sportscenter anchor Sara Walsh has been out on maternity leave after having twins. Walsh’s husband is Matt Buschmann, who pitched for the Diamondbacks last season. The couple made their connection through Buschmann’s teammate at Vanderbilt, David Price, once upon a time.

Today, Walsh announced that she was due back from her maternity leave today but was among the cuts made by ESPN.

Dressed em in clothes that still aren't even close to fitting them. Their Outfits are gonna be great next easter. pic.twitter.com/734SrEXrOM — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) April 17, 2017

Walsh joins a long list of cuts by ESPN. Ryen Russillo was not among them, but he’s still got to be disappointed in some of his biggest fans leaving the network.

Also out, as she announced last week, is Jade McCarthy, who used to host a weekend Sportscenter with Sara Walsh.