TaylorMade Golf Sells for $425 Million a Day After Rory McIlroy Signs with the Company

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fl. – TaylorMade Golf, which has been up for sale for a year now, has finally found a buyer. According to GolfNewsNet, the news that KPS Capital Partners LP was purchasing the company, along with Adams Golf and Ashworth was sent out internally to employees on Wednesday.

Via GNN: The purchase follows an internal announcement in March that Adidas AG would begin a formal separation process with TaylorMade Golf which began immediately and would conclude in October 2017. The New York-based KPS Capital Partners has investments in several industrial companies, including Chassis Brakes International and Electrical Components International.

The purchase price of $425 million dollars seems quite reasonable considering the talent that TaylorMade currently has on their roster. The company has No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Rory McIlroy – who announced his signing on Wednesday ahead of The Players Championship, No. 3 Dustin Johnson, as well as up-and-coming star Jon Rahm, Masters champion Sergio Garcia, and some guy named Tiger Woods all pimping their brand.

.@TaylorMadeGolf has been sold to KMS Capital Partners for $425m. Talk about a crazy couple of days for the golf manufacturer. — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) May 10, 2017

.@TaylorMadeGolf According to the firm’s website, it has “active investments” in the following companies. pic.twitter.com/mCgalEsg4N — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) May 10, 2017

McIlroy’s comments on the signing come at the 2:30 mark of the video above.