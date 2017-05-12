20 of 23 NBA Players Who Recorded a Triple-Double This Season Have Been Eliminated From Playoffs

The year of the triple-double is almost over. Even worse than that is that the most awesome statistical feat in basketball has pretty much been proven worthless and dumb by the NBA Playoffs as 20 of 23 players who recorded a triple-double this season are home watching the rest of the playoffs.

Russell Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double, broke the record for triple-doubles in a season with 42, and had 3 triple-doubles in the playoffs, lost in the first round.

James Harden, who was second in the league in triple-doubles this season with 22, lost in the second round to the San Antonio Spurs. (Harden also led the league in triple-cuddles.)

LeBron James, who had 13 this season, is waiting for an opponent in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nikola Jokic (6) and Elfrid Payton (5) missed the playoffs.

Draymond Green (5) and Kevin Durant (1) are waiting for an opponent in the Western Conference Finals.

Triple-doubles are cool, but they do not translate to postseason success. With few exceptions.

