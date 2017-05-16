Clint Frazier Broke a Bat Over His Knee Like a True Yankee
Clint Frazier Broke a Bat Over His Knee Like a True Yankee
By: Stephen Douglas | 2 hours ago
New York Yankees prospect Clint Frazier broke a bat over his knee after striking out to send the Scranton/Wilkes Barre Railriders – Pawtucket Red Sox game into extra innings.
Just over a year ago Frazier, then an Indians prospect, broke a bat over his knee after he struck out to end the 9th inning of a tied game. Back then he had incredible hair and nobody made up stories about him wanting his future big league team to un-retire Kenny Lofton’s number.
