Fan Shouts College Stats at LeBron James as He's Ejected From The Q

LeBron James is no stranger to criticism despite the fact that he is one of the best basketball players ever. After a Cleveland Cavaliers loss, the haters get more vocal. Before LeBron dealt with a rare question from Cleveland sports radio host Kenny Roda, LeBron had to wait to get into his own press conference. That’s where a lingering fan started talking trash. LeBron had the fan ejected by security and as he was leaving LeBron asked the fan what he had accomplished. The fan explained he had played local high school basketball.

What does everyone think about these reports from @WindhorstESPN? pic.twitter.com/Zhca4dsuja — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleAndrews1994) May 22, 2017

Who knows? Maybe this guy actually has bragging rights over LeBron. St. Vincent – St. Mary’s did lose 6 total games over his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. (Here are his stats.) Or maybe the guy was the primary defender when freshman LeBron managed just 11 points on 16 shots against Garfield in the third game of his high school career. Until we know exactly who this guy is, I don’t think we can just dismiss him as some kind of hater. His resume might match up.

Later in the evening Windhorst wrote on ESPN.com that the fan had actually played at Hiram College. Both could be true. Heck, maybe LeBron headed straight to the NBA so he could avoid that dude during college.