Mike Francesa Yelled at April Caller Who Said Tony Romo Should Call Golf; Said it Was Great Idea Today

After CBS announced that Tony Romo would be joining the network in April, a Mike Francesa caller suggested that they should put him on some of their golf coverage. Francesa disagreed, patronizing the caller, saying, “I wouldn’t know this because I’ve only been in the business for 30 years.” He didn’t think Pat Summerall was an applicable example of someone who had done what the caller was suggesting Romo should do. He kept disagreeing loudly.

Fast forward to today. CBS announced that Romo will be on their tournament coverage this weekend. Now Francesa thinks it’s a fantastic idea!

4/6- Francesa screams at caller: Tony Romo will NOT call golf on CBS! Today- Mike learns that Romo will call golf on CBS. "It makes sense." pic.twitter.com/P5Enh66x90 — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) May 24, 2017

I still love Francesa, but these split videos are starting to pile up. Can’t he just admit he got one wrong?