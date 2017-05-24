LaVar Ball Selling T-Shirt Commemorating the Time He Told Kristine Leahy to Stay In Her Lane

LaVar Ball was quiet for a few days and he still hasn’t said anything outlandish, but now he’s selling a t-shirt commemorating the time he had a confrontation with Kristine Leahy. That’s right, Big Baller Brand is selling a black t-shirt with “STAY IN YO LANE” on the front. There are a variety t-shirts with a similar sentiment available online, but only one will cost you $50 and features absolutely no effort in the design. Yet another proud moment for Lonzo Ball’s signature brand.

The Ball brand also sells women’s clothes now so there’s nothing left for anyone to criticize.

