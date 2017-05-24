Looks Like Odell Beckham Jr. and Iggy Azalea are Dating, Choosing Bowling Over OTAs as a Couple

Odell Beckham Jr. was bowling with Iggy Azalea on Monday night according to the New York Post. OBJ missed his third straight day of optional New York Giants OTAs today. Earlier this week he was running routes for unemployed quarterback Johnny Manziel. As for Monday night…

“They were with a small group of friends and rented the full venue out for their group, just having fun, bowling and eating throughout their visit,” said an insider at Bowlero who saw the pair “being romantic” while sharing chicken tenders and “assorted desserts.” Azaela, whom Beckham is rumored to be dating, appeared on Bravo’s TV show “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday night.