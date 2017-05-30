Tiger Woods Police Report Says He Was Asleep At Wheel of Stopped Car, Blew Zeros on Breathalyzer

The Tiger Woods police report has been obtained by TMZ. According to the site, police said Tiger was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes, which was stopped, in which one blinker was flashing and the motor was running. When an officer approached him, Tiger reportedly “had extremely slow and slurred speech.”

The police report allegedly noted that Tiger had four prescription medications listed for his medical conditions — Soloxer, Torix, Vicodin, and Viox — but said that Tiger has not taken Viox this year.

Here is what reportedly happened with sobriety tests:

The report says he flunked the field sobriety test badly … he couldn’t do the one-leg stand or the nose touch. The report says, “When asked to do the Romberg alphabet test, he stated, ‘yes, recite entire national anthem backwards.” According to the report, Woods was arrested and taken to a testing facility where he took a breathalyzer test and blew zeros. It says he was “cooperative as much as possible, very droopy, extremely sleepy, hard to keep eyes open, hard to walk.”

Here are copies of the police report (including narrative) via Jason Sobel:

This information on Woods being in a stopped vehicle and cooperating with a breathalyzer contradicts a previous TMZ report, which used the following anonymous sourcing:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … cops spotted Woods “driving erratically, all over the road” when they pulled him over. We’re told the officer smelled alcohol on Woods’ breath and at that point Woods became “arrogant.” We’re told the officer asked him to blow into a breathalyzer but he refused. In Florida that means automatic arrest and license suspension.

Tiger Woods released a statement on Monday saying that he had an adverse reaction to a mixture of medications, that alcohol was not involved, and that he was taking full responsibility for his actions.

At the time, it appeared to be a risk to contradict TMZ if he had indeed refused a breathalyzer test, but now based on the police report it appears that TMZ’s sourcing in that regard was inaccurate.