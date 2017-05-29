Tiger Woods Statement Indirectly Disputes TMZ Report on DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods, who was arrested for DUI this morning in Florida, released the following statement:

Statement from Tiger Woods: pic.twitter.com/XzlESOGOxK — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) May 29, 2017

Just about everything in this statement is in dispute with this report from TMZ this morning:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … cops spotted Woods “driving erratically, all over the road” when they pulled him over. We’re told the officer smelled alcohol on Woods’ breath and at that point Woods became “arrogant.” We’re told the officer asked him to blow into a breathalyzer but he refused. In Florida that means automatic arrest and license suspension.

The world will be monitoring as the legal process unfolds.