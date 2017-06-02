Kevin Durant Dated Bachelorette Star Rachel Lindsay In College

Kevin Durant may have had an encounter with Rihanna Thursday night, but we also found out about another relationship he had with a famous woman. Rachel Lindsay, the star of the current season of “The Bachelorette,” revealed that she and Durant dated while both students at the University of Texas.

Apparently the two had a very serious relationship, and an “insider” told Us Weekly:

“They broke up when she went to law school. It was a pretty serious relationship.”

Lindsay is 32 and was a sports medicine major at Texas, and the 28-year-old Durant played basketball for the Longhorns for one season before jumping to the NBA. Lindsay attended Marquette law school, graduating in 2011.

It's happening!!! #bbmas #thebachelorette #abc #bachelornation A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on May 21, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Lindsay was the second runner-up on Season 21 of “The Bachelor” and she is now the 13th bachelorette and the first African American star of either franchise.

Meanwhile, it’s safe to say Durant is doing well for himself. The eight-time All-Star lit up the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night and led the Golden State Warriors to a blowout win.

Happy Happy Birthday @floydmayweather. 40 looks great on you. #tmt #floydmayweather #happybirthday A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:22pm PST