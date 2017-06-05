Stephen Curry Only "Cooked" LeBron James Because He Got Away With a Double-Dribble

The most memorable highlight of the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 win may have been Stephen Curry working LeBron James all over the court before tossing in a layup midway through the third quarter.

It was objectively awesome. It was also only made possible because Curry committed a blatant double dribble that went uncalled.

Turns out #Curry 1-on-1 with #LeBron involved a double-dribble. #BALLGOD A post shared by BALLGOD (@ballgod) on Jun 4, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

Yup. That’s a difficult move to stop. Probably why it’s outlawed.

Now, to be fair, the NBA has been selectively enforcing rules for as long as any fan can remember. Kyrie Irving carries the ball almost every time he touches it. James has been known to take 3.5 steps while taking off for dunks and the Warriors’ next legal screen will be their first.

Pointing out the violation doesn’t take anything away from Curry’s move because it was deemed “fair and square” by the officials, who tend to treat the rules as an art, not a science.