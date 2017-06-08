Phil Mickelson MAY Be Able to Make it to the U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson is more than likely going to miss the U.S. Open at Erin Hills this year due to his daughter’s graduation. This is the only major on Phil’s resume that he has yet to win and of course as time ticks on it won’t be any easier with the young guys behind him gunning for a major win.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Mickelson. His daughter’s Amber’s graduation is set for 12:00 PM CT on Thursday and Phil’s tee time is 2:20 PM CT. Phil would have to take off as close to noon as possible to make it, but per Will Gray of the Golf Channel, there is a chance.

So Mickelson graduation is set for 12p CT Thursday. Phil tee time 2:20p CT. Would prob need a hefty rain delay & forecast calls for 20% Thu. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) June 8, 2017

If Phil were to make it to the U.S. Open, he would have no time between arriving and teeing off, but for someone like Phil, that isn’t a big problem as he’s skipped practice rounds all together ahead of tournaments.