Stephen Curry Says He Was "Uncoordinated" When He Appeared to Take a Mock Dump

Asked Steph smoothly did he take a dump on Cavs court #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/sLCJn7T9FL — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) June 8, 2017

Stephen Curry was the subject of a viral video today, in which he appeared to be squatting down, mimicking a bowel movement after Kevin Durant hit his dagger 3. He was asked, by Robert Littal of BSO, about this. He first chalked it up to being “uncoordinated” — given he’s perhaps the most coordinated athlete ever, I’m not sure I buy this? — and then said that this was not a “Randy Moss” moment.

