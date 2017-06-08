NBA USA Today Sports

Stephen Curry Says He Was "Uncoordinated" When He Appeared to Take a Mock Dump

Stephen Curry Says He Was "Uncoordinated" When He Appeared to Take a Mock Dump

NBA

Stephen Curry Says He Was "Uncoordinated" When He Appeared to Take a Mock Dump

Stephen Curry was the subject of a viral video today, in which he appeared to be squatting down, mimicking a bowel movement after Kevin Durant hit his dagger 3. He was asked, by Robert Littal of BSO, about this. He first chalked it up to being “uncoordinated” — given he’s perhaps the most coordinated athlete ever, I’m not sure I buy this? — and then said that this was not a “Randy Moss” moment.

Your thoughts?

, , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home