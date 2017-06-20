Ice Cube's BIG3 Tournament Has Mayweather - McGregor Venue On Their Scheduled Fight Date

You know that thing where people pick a wedding date, but then the venue they want is already booked? Well, that’s kind of what has happened to FLoyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. The super dream boxing match was announced to take place on August 26th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The only problem is that Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league already has the venue booked.

Of all the obstacles standing in the way of this fight, who knew one of them would be 3-on-3 basketball? Ice Cube has said that he would give up the date for some money and lord knows there is plenty of that to go around, but tickets are still on sale for basketball. It seemed simple, but then a TMZ camera person bothered Cube at the airport and he gave a flippant answer and I think we can officially start to wonder if this fight is going to happen at all.